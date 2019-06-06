General 6.6.2019 09:15 am

Justice minister declares courts gun-free zones

ANA
Cape Town - 180525 - May 25th, the ANC NEC member and Deputy President of the Youth League, Ronald Lamola addressed the Greeff Christie's International Real Estate Sales team on land reform at In pic Ronald Lamola - Photographer - Tracey Adams/African News Agency/ANA

Ronald Lamola says the challenges faced in courts can be resolved.

The new justice and correctional services minister, Ronald Lamola, on Thursday “declared courts gun-free zones” following the gang incident that occurred at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

“We declared courts gun-free zones and yesterday’s incident was an attempt to disrupt the justice system,” Lamola said.

On Wednesday guns were drawn at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court when rival gangs from Westbury got into a fight. The rival gang members had been due in court. The incident was captured on video.

Concerned about the violent event, Lamola did an in loco inspection of the court precinct on Thursday morning. During the walkabout, the minister also interacted with court security and court officials.

“We can not allow gangs and criminals to disrupt the justice system. They were searched and weapons were found,” said Lamola.

The minister said the challenges faced in courts could be resolved. He said the department would be engaging with the police to ensure that witnesses were safe.

“This issue was foreseen, but unfortunately there was a lapse with the gangs being brought to court at the same time.”

He said that most courts were able to handle the challenges they faced but they just needed to improve on the administrative side of things.

– African News Agency

