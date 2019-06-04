SA cabin crew workers lament resignation of SAA CEO, urge Ramaphosa to be hands-on

The South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) has expressed dismay at the resignation of Vuyani Jarana as South African Airways chief executive barely two years into the job, urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to be more hands-on in the affairs of the state-owned carrier.

Jarana announced his resignation from SAA over the weekend, citing the airline’s mounting debt and lack of support from the government as a shareholder.

SAA’s board accepted Jarana’s resignation, saying that he had spearheaded the implementation of the long-term strategy to return the airline to financial and operational sustainability and position it to deliver effectively on its mandate since he joined the airline in November 2017.

In a statement late on Monday, SACCA said that given that Jarana was the first permanent chief executive at SAA in recent years, it is a case of one step forward, several steps back for the airline.

The workers’ union said Jarana had through consultation and transparency managed to get the buy-in of cabin crew at SAA into the long-term turnaround strategy and his clear plan to revive the carrier’s fortunes.

“As a result of this confidence, some early and very encouraging green shoots of recovery were slowly becoming visible. Further evidence of this is the broad surprise and general disappointment in aviation circles of this development. Particularly disappointing were the reasons he gave for leaving,” SACCA said.

“Shareholder support is non-negotiable if such a key entity and player in South Africa’s economy is to play its rightful role in supporting the country’s development. We, therefore, urge President Cyril Ramaphosa to take a more hands-on role. Turning a blind eye to the obstructionist actions of those in his cabinet entrusted with representing the taxpayer can only contribute to a dampening of his legacy.”

The cabin crew union said it hoped Ramaphosa’s cabinet and the SAA board would work with the most competent candidate and not just one beholden to them when appointing a new chief executive.

– African News Agency

