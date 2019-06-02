Former IFP secretary general, MP Sibongile Judith Nkomo dies

Former Inkatha Freedom Party secretary general and member of parliament Sibongile Judith Nkomo has died at the age of 63, the IFP said on Sunday.

It was with sadness that the IFP announced the passing of its former secretary general and long standing member of the IFP national council, the party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences, on Saturday night after a long illness at a Durban hospital, the IFP said in a statement.

Nkomo was elected IFP secretary general at the party’s 2012 national general conference. She had executed her duties as secretary general with a high level of professionalism, diligence, and efficiency. Nkomo had represented the best of the IFP leadership in general and women leadership in particular.

Previously, Nkomo had represented the IFP in the Gauteng legislature where she chaired the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa). In 2013, the IFP deployed her to the National Assembly until the May 8 national and provincial elections. In Parliament, she had served on the finance, home affairs, and tourism committees, among others, the IFP said.

Owing to her ill health, Nkomo stepped down as secretary general in January 2019 in an effort to tend to her health and also give the party an opportunity to focus on the 2019 elections.

“We had hoped that she would return to good health and continue her servant leadership to the IFP and South Africa. In all her elected positions in the IFP and those of public office, Ms Nkomo always gave of her best. She was a trusted leader in the IFP and a committed servant of the people.

“Ms Nkomo is survived by her daughter Zama, her mother, and four brothers. The IFP shares this deep loss with the Nkomo family and we mourn with them and offer them our most sincere and heartfelt condolences. May our dearly departed comrade and leader rest in God’s perfect peace,” the IFP said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

