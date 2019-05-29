General 29.5.2019 12:46 pm

Khayalitsha residents in Mangaung, Bloemfontein, warned of imminent power cuts

The interruptions are scheduled from 9am to 4pm on Friday with an alternative date of Tuesday June 4.

Residents of Khayalitsha, Mangaung, in Bloemfontein, Free State, were on Wednesday warned of electricity supply interruptions in phase 4, due to construction or maintenance upgrades to the network.

The interruptions are scheduled from 9am to 4pm on Friday with an alternative date of Tuesday June 4, said a notice from the Mangaung Municipality.

“The power may be restored without warning at any time during the shutdown period, and all installations must, therefore, be treated as live and dangerous,” warned the notice.

“Should your power not be interrupted within an hour of the scheduled starting time, please ignore this notice as the scheduled maintenance has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.”

