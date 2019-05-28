Sars Alberton branch closed due to fire

The Alberton branch of the South African Revenue Service has been closed until further notice following a fire on Monday.

The building housing the branch was evacuated and no injuries were reported, said SARS.

“Consequently, operations have been stopped at the branch until the affected areas are declared safe for business. The Mobile Tax Unit will be deployed at the Alberton Campus to provide limited tax related services.

“Customs Traders and clients are advised to conduct business at 1st floor OR Tambo Airport, New Agents building, Kempton Park or SARS Customs Pretoria, (Local), corner Francis Baard (Schoeman) and Lillian Ngoyi (Van der Walt Street), SARS Main Building, Pretoria,” said the tax collector via an emailed statement.

These offices would provide services on the Rules of Origin, Cash Office and Licensing and Registration.

Related Customs documents could also be handed in at the Alberton Campus, Enforcement building reception, St Austell Street, 15 McKinnon Crescent, New Redruth, Alberton. These included DA 63, DA 66, TDN submissions and Acquittals.

However, for Revenue Tax related queries, taxpayers were requested to visit alternative branches in close vicinity in Soweto – Dube, Soweto – Orlando East, Rissik Street, Edenvale, Boksburg, Benoni and Roodepoort.

Sars apologised for any inconvenience caused and said operations would be restored as soon as possible.

– African News Agency (ANA)

