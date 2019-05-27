I took every African with me to the top of the world, says Saray Khumalo

The first black woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest, Saray Khumalo, said on Monday she believed she took every African with her as she scaled the world’s highest mountain.

“I do believe that my achievement in a small way, I took every African who might have been told that they couldn’t consider the suit with me to the top of the world,” Khumalo said as the landed at OR Tambo International Airport.

“I embarked on this journey in 2012 to reach the seven summits, the seven highest peaks on seven continents around the world and so far I have done four, it wasn’t just a personal quest but it was something that I embarked on in an effort to actually educate the African child.”

Khumalo thanked the “hidden network” behind her, her friends, her family, followers on social media, the ministry of sports and all organisations that supported her along the way.

She said climbing is seen as a solo step and most people would come down and say “I did this”. However, it is really a team sport and you need to make sure you have the right team.

“There are many more mountains to climb and there is a lot of work to be done in a nutshell, watch this space as we keep moving forward one step at a time and if you don’t succeed the first time, try and try again because the summit is just one step away,” said Khumalo

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.