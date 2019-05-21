No injuries from Leeuwkop prison fire, says Correctional Services

The department of correctional services (DCS) on Tuesday confirmed a fire at its Leeuwkop Correctional Centre, in Johannesburg.

“The DCS confirms an outbreak of fire at Leeuwkop, Medium B, Correctional Centre at about 13h00 today [Tuesday]. Fortunately, no inmates or officials were harmed or sustained any injuries,” the department said in a statement.

Two cells were affected. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

– African News Agency (ANA)

