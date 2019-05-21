City of Cape Town allocates approximately R25m to give Fisherman’s Lane a facelift

The city of Cape Town on Tuesday said it had allocated approximately R25 million in its proposed budget over the next three years for the upgrade of the coastal infrastructure at Fisherman’s Lane at Strandfontein on the False Bay coastline.

The city’s mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment, Marian Nieuwoudt, said: “The spring tides and wave action have left its mark on this popular fishing spot that has been a huge attraction to fishermen from all over the city. They’ve been visiting Fisherman’s Lane for decades, armed with rods and bait and loads of patience, hoping to catch linefish.

“It’s high time that we restore and protect this area for future generations and I’m happy to say that this project will be a priority for us.”

Officials within the coastal management department have already started with the planning of the Fisherman’s Lane project and professional service providers will be appointed in due course.

“After obtaining a detailed environmental decision we now know what we can do at Fisherman’s Lane. The city prides itself in open access to our coasts and beaches, but recognises that we must take climate change and its impact into account,” said Nieuwoudt.

According to the city, much of the upgrade will be focused on replacing the worn coastal infrastructure, among which a new walkway where the road has collapsed and replacing a section of the broken sea wall with a rock revetment, which is a solid structure that is put in place to absorb the force of the incoming water.

“What excites me most though are the plans we have for the existing braai area and for a new picnic and braai area where we will have a designated play zone for children and walkways to the tidal pool and parking lot. These improvements, once completed, will have a huge impact on visitors’ overall experience of Fisherman’s Lane. This must be a welcoming and safe space for families where they can spend time in nature and fully enjoy the beautiful surroundings,” Nieuwoudt explained.

She said the detailed specifications of the tender were being finalised and would be advertised in due course. “We’re aiming to have the contractor on site by October 2020 and for the project to be completed by November 2021, if all goes as planned.”

– African News Agency

