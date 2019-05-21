Body of man found in Duzi River, KZN

The body of a man was found floating in the Duzi River near Commercial Road in Pietermaritzburg early on Tuesday morning, private emergency services provider ER24 said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 7am. The South African Police Service’s search and rescue unit was already on the scene from an earlier incident where a light motor vehicle had crashed into the Duzi river, killing one person and leaving five others injured.

“ER24 personnel were called to the scene at 6.50am after the SAPS Search and Rescue Canine alert authorities to a body found approximately ten metres away from the first incident.

“ER24 paramedics found that the man had been dead for some time. Nothing more could be done,” said Meiring.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.