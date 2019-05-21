Former SA Air Force chief Lieutenant-General Dennis Earp dies

Former chief of South African Air Force Lieutenant General Dennis Earp – a veteran of the Korean war – has passed away at the age of 88.

“It is with great sadness that the South African Air Force (SAAF) has to announce the passing on of retired Lieutenant General Dennis J. Earp SSA, SD, SOE, SM on midnight on Sunday 19 May 2019,” said a statement issued by SAAF late Monday.

“Ironically, he passes on just after attending both air force memorial services at Bays Hill and the Smuts memorial at Smuts House.”

Earp joined the South African Defence Force Military College on April 1, 1948, after completing his schooling. He started his training in May 1950.

The Korean War broke out on June 25, 1950, and he left for Korea on May 24 1951. He was shot down on September 27, 1851, was taken as a prisoner of war, was released when hostilities ceased, and returned to South Africa on September 11 1953.

Earp played a key role as a fighter pilot and later a helicopter pilot.

He served in different roles both as a commander of several flying Squadrons, notably the 2 Squadron, which took part in the Korean War and the Canberra Bomber Squadron including Air Force Base Pietersburg.

He also had numerous roles as a senior staff officer responsible for Air Operations at the SAAF HQ, whereafter he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant-general and appointed the chief of the SA Air Force, a position he held from 1984 to 1988.

Earp remained a keen aviator throughout his retirement and kept attending all SAAF corporate events such as the Air Force Day Parade and the annual memorials.

The statement said Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Chief of the South African National Defence Force General Solly Shoke, and Chief of the Air Force Lt. General Zimpande Msimang, “all wish to convey their sincerest condolences to both the family and friends of the departed retired general”.

A memorial service will be held At AFB Swartkop on Monday, May 27, 2019, at 1pm. Funeral arrangements will be communicated once they have been finalised.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.