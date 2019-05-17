General 17.5.2019 04:57 pm

More must be done to protect rights of LGBTI, GNC communities – SAHRC

ANA
Members and supporters of the LGBTQ communities are seen gathered outside the Pretoria City Hall where for the first time ever the Pride flag was raised along with the South African flag, 21 March 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Members and supporters of the LGBTQ communities are seen gathered outside the Pretoria City Hall where for the first time ever the Pride flag was raised along with the South African flag, 21 March 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Homosexuality is not a disease, nor is it a ‘condition’. Lesbians do not need to be ‘corrected’, nor do GNC individuals need to be ‘fixed’ or ‘cured’, it said.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Friday said despite constitutional and legislature protection for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex (LGBTI) and gender non-conforming (GNC) people, the rights and violations of these communities remain under threat.

In a statement, the SAHRC said it joined the world in commemorating the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (Idahot).

“Homosexuality is not a disease, nor is it a ‘condition’. Lesbians do not need to be ‘corrected’, nor do GNC individuals need to be ‘fixed’ or ‘cured’,” the statement said.

“Individuals in these vulnerable communities continue to be subjected to hate crimes and gender-based violence, including murder, assault, humiliations and harassment.”

The commission reminded South Africans it was their duty to ensure the right to equality and the protection of LGBTI and gender non-conforming persons.

Idahot is celebrated to commemorate the decision by the World Health Organisation in 1990 to remove homosexuality from the International Classification of Diseases.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
AfriForum files papers to overturn Malema white people ‘slaughter’ ruling 24.4.2019
My ‘combi-court’ rant wasn’t racist, Mazibuko tells SAHRC 16.4.2019
JMPD finds new evidence of ANC stoking protests – Mashaba 15.4.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition