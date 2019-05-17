More must be done to protect rights of LGBTI, GNC communities – SAHRC

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Friday said despite constitutional and legislature protection for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex (LGBTI) and gender non-conforming (GNC) people, the rights and violations of these communities remain under threat.

In a statement, the SAHRC said it joined the world in commemorating the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (Idahot).

“Homosexuality is not a disease, nor is it a ‘condition’. Lesbians do not need to be ‘corrected’, nor do GNC individuals need to be ‘fixed’ or ‘cured’,” the statement said.

“Individuals in these vulnerable communities continue to be subjected to hate crimes and gender-based violence, including murder, assault, humiliations and harassment.”

The commission reminded South Africans it was their duty to ensure the right to equality and the protection of LGBTI and gender non-conforming persons.

Idahot is celebrated to commemorate the decision by the World Health Organisation in 1990 to remove homosexuality from the International Classification of Diseases.

– African News Agency (ANA)

