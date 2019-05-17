Transnet appoints Mark Gregg-Macdonald as acting CFO

Transnet on Friday appointed Mark Gregg-Macdonald as acting chief financial officer with effect from

May 13.

Gregg-Macdonald’s appointment comes after Transnet promoted Mohammed Mahomedy to acting group chief executive earlier this month, after serving as acting chief financial officer for the past 12 months.

The state-owned freight and rail company said Gregg-Macdonald would also serve on the board of directors. He joined Transnet in 2001 and his areas of expertise are manufacturing, construction, cellular communications, management and finance.

“The board welcomes him to his new role and looks forward to his contribution to the company,” it said.

Transnet is working towards filling critical vacancies that currently exist at executive level, including that of the group chief executive and group chief financial officer, permanently.

During the course of the week, the Zondo Inquiry heard how former Transnet executives plundered the company through corruption and cost overruns in a massive contract for 1,064 locomotives, paying consultancy firms for work not done and even work it could do itself.

– African News Agency (ANA)

