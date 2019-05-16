Police to be on ‘high alert’ during Nedbank Cup final

Police in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday said officers would be on “high alert” for this weekend’s Nedbank Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

In a statement, the provincial police said it had been in planning talks with the Premier Soccer League and the city for several weeks.

“Police and other law enforcement will monitor the event and ensure that there is peace and stability.”

Last year, Kaizer Chiefs fans stormed the pitch and went on the rampage at the same stadium when the team lost their Nedbank Cup semi-final clash with Free State Stars.

Police warned match goers that no weapons, sharp instruments, and alcohol would be allowed in the stadium. Officers would also be on standby to ensure people don’t storm the pitch.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.