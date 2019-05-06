Cape Town’s dam levels decline 0.3%

Dams that supply Cape Town have declined by 0.3% over the past week to 46.3% of storage capacity, the city of Cape Town announced on Monday.

According to the city’s records, dams were at 20.8% of storage capacity at the same time last year, and at 22.4% of storage capacity in 2017.

Cape Town’s collective water consumption for the past week decreased by 18 million litres per day to 589 million litres per day of collective usage.

“Although we are in a much-improved position due to higher dam levels and reduced demand when compared to the same period in previous years, we encourage residents to continue using water wisely. Residents must be commended for reducing their consumption and continuing with water-wise behaviour,” the city said in a statement.

There is no change to the restriction level and Level 3 tariffs remain in place. The overall city water usage target of 650 million litres per day and the personal water use limit of 105 litres per person per day remain in place, the city added.

– African News Agency

