SA government sends condolences on death of SABC, City Press journalists

The South African government on Monday joined the media fraternity and the public in general in expressing its deep sadness following the passing away of journalists Ngwako Modjadji and Sefako Nyaka.

Modjadji, who worked as senior political reporter for City Press, apparently died in the early hours on Sunday morning in what is believed to have been a hit-and-run incident outside the e’Social Link Shisa Nyama in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Nyaka was a veteran journalist and worked for a number of years at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and other media houses. He joined the public service in 1994 and served as a government communicator.

Phumla Williams, government’s acting spokesperson, said Nyaka had played an instrumental role in mentoring upcoming government communicators post-apartheid.

“In this regard, our country has been robbed of great professionals and journalists, who through their work, were committed to make South Africa a thriving democracy and better place. Our hearts go to their families, friends and media colleagues,” Williams said.

“As government communicators, we work closely with journalists on a daily basis and it always saddens us when we lose a journalist and it is with [a] heavy heart that we have to bid farewell to the two great journalists Ngwako Modjadji and Sefako Nyaka.”

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) on Sunday also expressed deep sadness at the untimely deaths of the journalists.

Williams said government believed media played a critical role in serving the public interest by reporting in a transparent, objective, and helpful manner that significantly contributed towards creating a tenet for the basic freedoms of every citizen.

“The two journalists upheld the principles and ethics of the media profession and have left behind a legacy for many media professionals to follow,” Williams said.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.