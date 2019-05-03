Sibanye-Stillwater says operations resume at Thembelani mine in Rustenburg

Sibanye-Stillwater said on Friday underground operations at its Thembelani shaft in Rustenburg had resumed after the shaft was certified safe for normal hoisting operations.

On Tuesday, some rails which were being transported underground came loose and fell down the shaft while being slung under the conveyance.

While an inspection was performed by the shaft personnel, approximately 1,800 day shift employees gathered at the shaft stations at the Thembelani shaft and were later safely hoisted from the 14th level that evening.

On Friday, Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman said the removal of the fallen rails, shaft repair work, and independent assessment of the shaft had been completed safely and without incident.

“We will now focus on establishing exactly what caused the rails to dislodge,” he said, adding that the incident had been “dramatised based on impetuous statements from certain stakeholders that contained serious misrepresentations”.

“Safe production has been, is and will be our first priority, and our safety procedures were effective in ensuring that none of our employees was exposed to danger at any time during the events,” Froneman said.

– African News Agency

