Govt welcomes launch of Newzroom Afrika

Government on Thursday congratulated South Africa’s newest 24-hour news channel, Newzroom Afrika, which launched on MultiChoice’s DStv satellite pay-TV platform in the evening.

“Government is encouraged by the growing number of 24-hour news channels in the country, which further strengthens media diversity. The introduction of Newzroom Afrika will further shape public discourse on pertinent matters affecting our nation,” said government spokesperson Phumla Williams.

“The new channel will contribute immensely to South Africa’s dynamic media industry and also contribute towards creating an informed citizenry. Government wishes Newzroom Afrika all of the best in its endeavour.”

Newzroom Afrika is now accessible on DStv channel 405, which previously hosted the Mzwanele Manyi-owned Afro Worldview, which evolved from the Gupta-owned ANN7.

– African News Agency (ANA)

