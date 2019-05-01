Caster Semenya vows court decision won’t hold her back

South Africa’s Olympic athlete Caster Semenya on Wednesday said the decision by the Court of Arbitration in Sport to maintain IAAF rules forcing female athletes to regulate their testosterone levels will not hold her back.

“For a decade the IAAF has tried to slow me down, but this has actually made me stronger. The decision of the CAS will not hold me back,” she said in a statement released by her legal team.

The double Olympic champion went to court to fight rules imposed by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) that compel “hyperandrogenic” athletes — or those with “differences of sexual development” (DSD) — to lower their testosterone levels if they wish to compete as women.

The statement said she was “pleased” to note that the three judges admitted that the IAAF’s regulations are “discriminatory against certain women”.

But she was disappointed that they went ahead and concluded that the targeted discrimination was necessary.

“I know that the IAAF’s regulations have always targeted me specifically,” she said.

The statement said Semenya believes that the regulations “will be overturned” but it was not immediately clear if she will appeal the court’s decision.

She has 30 days to appeal, in a challenge that would be heard by the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) said it was appalled at the decision handed down.

The official opposition Democratic Alliance also voiced dismay and accused the court of discriminating against the track star.

The ANC said in a statement that the IAAF, a body meant to be the custodian of the values for athletics, acted in a prejudicial manner that divides rather than unites athletes.

The ANC said it was disheartening to learn that the court ruled against Semenya in her fight to be treated equally and without prejudice.

“The ANC joins millions of South Africans in reiterating its support for equal treatment for Caster Semenya by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF).”

The ANC said the sporting arena had always been a contested terrain.

“We have had the ignominy of the Olympics being hosted by the racist Nazi regime in 1936. We have also had the sporting community shun and isolate the apartheid regime, and not allow apartheid athletes to compete on the international stage. As the ANC, we had hoped that the IAAF would remember its past, both good and bad, and do the right thing. Unfortunately, the IAAF chose expediency at the expense of [the] natural talents of athletes like Caster Semenya.”

The ANC commended Semenya for the way in which she conducted herself throughout the ordeal.

“It would have been very easy for Caster to exhibit anger, on the contrary she has been the epitome of grace and charm. “

The ruling party further called upon on the international sporting community to raise their voices at what it called an injustice.

“The UN Human Rights Council resolution adopted in March 2019 on Caster Semenya should serve as a lodestar in guiding not only the sporting fraternity, but the rest of the world in establishing fair rules that protect and uphold the human rights and dignity of others.”

The UNHRC adopted a resolution tabled by South Africa to defend Semenya’s rights to participate in sport.

The DA said IAAF policy on the matter was “wholly discriminatory” to female athletes who happen to have higher testosterone levels in their bodies.

In a statement, the DA said it supported a remarkably talented athlete who had made the country proud.

“She has encouraged other young female athletes to participate in sports and to believe in themselves. She has flown our flag high and has consistently raised the bar in the global sports fraternity, despite opposition that has been levelled against her natural abilities. Caster Semenya deserves the right to compete just like all other female athletes before her.”

The DA further called upon the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) and the SA government to provide greater support to Semenya, and use all available processes to oppose this decision and fight for her right to compete on the international stage without having to take any drugs.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.