Motshekga takes matric second chance programme to the Cape

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will on Sunday take the department’s #SecondChance Matric Support Programme Read to Lead Campaign roadshow to the Gerald Wright Thusong Hall in the Theewaterskloof municipality, Grabouw, east of Cape Town.

The National Senior Certificate learner retention programme, also known as the second chance matric support programme, was launched in 2016 to respond to the National Development Plan’s (NDP) injunction that retention rates should be improved, and drop-out rates reduced, provided support to school pupils who could not meet the pass requirements of the National Senior Certificate Examinations, the department said in a statement on Saturday.

“Through the second chance matric support programme, the department invites all candidates who have previously not met the requirements of the National Senior Certificate as well as those currently in matric to take advantage of the specially designed matric support programme. Learners who want to take up this opportunity to go to their nearest district office to register.”

The focus of the read to lead campaign was to improve the reading abilities of all South African children while the main aim of the campaign was to ensure that all pupils were able to demonstrate age-appropriate levels of reading. The campaign called on a variety of partners and stakeholders to engage in developing and maintaining a reading culture.

The department would share information with those interested in becoming educators on how to register for the Funza Lushaka Bursary and the department of higher education and training (DHET) would also provide career guidance to those who wanted to study further, the statement said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

