Male runner dies at Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town

The organisers of the 2019 Two Oceans Marathon have confirmed that a male runner died during the event’s 50th edition in Cape Town on Saturday.

“As we conclude the 2019 edition of the Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon, we confirm the sad news that a 35-year-old male runner from Cape Town who collapsed in the race today [Saturday] and attempts by paramedics to resuscitate him were unsuccessful,” the Two Oceans Marathon NPC said in a statement.

“Unfortunately he passed away. The deceased runner was participating in his fourth half marathon and an avid runner. As organisers of the Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon (OMTOM) we wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” the brief statement said.

African News Agency

