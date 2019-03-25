 
Cape Town dams at just over half full

The Theewaterskloof Dam. Picture: Henk Kruger / ANA

‘Although usage has gone up, residents are doing well to remain within the target of 650 million litres of collective usage per day.’

Cape Town dam levels dropped by 0.7 percent in the last week to 51.3 percent, local authorities said on Monday.

The City of Cape Town said water consumption also increased last week to an average 610 million litres a day.

This falls within the limit of 650 million litres a day set by the local government after the region emerged from the worst drought in living memory.

“Although usage has gone up, residents are doing well to remain within the target of 650 million litres of collective usage per day. This will help the City’s dams to recover and to build a solid foundation for a more water-sensitive city in years to come,” it said.

