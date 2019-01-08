 
General 8.1.2019 10:32 pm

Mother names newborn son Khongolose on ANC’s 107th birthday

ANA
ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini, left, and Nosipho Dlamini with baby boy, Siko Luka Khongolose Dlamini. Picture: Supplied

ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini, left, and Nosipho Dlamini with baby boy, Siko Luka Khongolose Dlamini. Picture: Supplied

Today marks the 107th birthday of the ANC, and it did not take Mpumelelo Dlamini and his wife Nosipho long to decide on a name for their son.

The African National Congress (ANC) today said that one of the four babies born at Addington Hospital in Durban today had been named “Khongolose”, which is a colloquial Zulu term for the ruling party.

Today marks the 107th birthday of the ANC, and it did not take Mpumelelo Dlamini and his wife Nosipho long to decide on a name for their newborn.

“Our baby has already been named Siko which means “culture” in English. As we see this good culture that [ANC Women’s League] ANCWL is practicing of coming to visit us, we will be calling him uSiko Luka Khongolose,” said Nosipho Dlamini.

Four mothers and their newborn babies received gifts from the ANCWL on January 8, from league president Bathabile Dlamini and other leaders.

“As the Women’s League we decided it was important that they know that they were born on this day. This day is very important in the life of every South African that is committed to prosperity, non-sexism, non-racialism. We want these babies to know that they are very special and very important,” Dlamini said.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa dismisses reports that he’s meeting Zuma to ‘shout at’ him 8.1.2019
Bushiri’s church welcomes ANC stance on deadly stampede 8.1.2019
As ANC celebrates its founding, Ramaphosa lauds Zuma for ‘encouraging unity’ 8.1.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.