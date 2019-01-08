Sanco warns of rolling mass action against Shepherd Bushiri

The SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) today said despite a brief suspension of its demonstrations at the Shepherd Bushiri-led Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church in Pretoria, the protests are set to be reignited in the coming weeks.

“Tomorrow, [on Wednesday] we are meeting the [Tshwane] Mayor’s office, on Thursday we will be meeting the [national police] commissioner with our national structure of Sanco. We also have correspondence from Malawian churches who want to meet with us. It’s going to be a busy Tshwane,” Abram Mashishi, Sanco Tshwane regional chairperson, told journalists at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

“There is no need at the moment for demonstration. We will come with rolling mass action to make sure that our campaign is heard, and our demand that Bushiri must leave the country must be heard.”

Mashishi said “somewhere next week all the people of Tshwane will be mobilized to demonstrate our dissatisfaction, and the way the police have handled our people”.

Three activists affiliated to Sanco, arrested for public violence at the ECG church, were today released on bail by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

The three were granted R500 bail each.

Three women were killed in an apparent stampede at the ECG church during a service on December 28. Nine other congregants were injured as they ran for shelter during a heavy rainstorm.

The three deceased women were identified as Patricia Pringane, Matshila Sarah Mohlala and Lehlogahlo Maria Segodi.

The Sanco protests began on Friday, with the community members calling for the ECG church to be expelled from the Pretoria venue.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.