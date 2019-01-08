CLR Rights Commission warns against threatening others’ religion

Following sustained protests and social media attacks against the Shepherd Bushiri-led Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, South Africa’s religious practices watchdog, the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CLR Rights Commission), today warned against threats to other people’s religions.

“The Commission is aware of the marches at the [ECG] church demanding that the Prophet [Shepherd Bushiri] should leave the country. The CRL Rights Commission cautions the members of the public that the South African Constitution gives people the freedom of religion as well as freedom of association,” said the Chapter 9 institution’s Mpiyakhe Mkholo.

“This right therefore means that people have a right to associate with any religious organisation wherever and whenever they deem it necessary to do so, as long as such a religious organisation operates within the national laws or local by laws.”

Mkholo said in line with its mandate, the commission has called for a mediation meeting between ECG and the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco).

That meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

The CRL Rights Commission said it has “noted with sadness” the loss of lives at the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church and expressed condolences to the affected families.

– African News Agency (ANA)

