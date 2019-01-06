Three killed, five injured in head-on collision in Johannesburg

Three people died and five others were injured when two cars collided head-on on the R559 in the Protea Glen area in Soweto, Johannesburg in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene just after 1am to find other services already in attendance, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

“Two men and one woman from a VW Polo were declared dead on the scene and one woman was left injured. Two adults and two children from the other vehicle were left with minor to moderate injuries.”

All the injured were stabilised and transported to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further treatment. Johannesburg metro police were on the scene to investigate, Campbell said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

