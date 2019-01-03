 
Dolphin found and released on beach in Jeffrey’s Bay

The dolphin was loaded onto the NSRI sea rescue craft and transported three kilometers off-shore and released.

A dolphin was found in distress on Kabeljous Beach in Jeffrey’s Bay and helped back into the sea, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said today.

An NSRI duty crew responded to a call at Kabeljous Beach at about 6am today following reports from the public of a beached dolphin.

They found a 2.5-meter striped dolphin. Efforts by members of the public to refloat it had been unsuccessful.

NSRI Jeffreys Bay station commander Rieghard Janse van Rensburg said: “NSRI Jeffreys Bay crew, trained to deal with marine animal strandings, set up a system to keep the dolphin wet and to manage crowd control and assisted by a Kouga Municipal lifeguard and assisted by members of the public who we selected and who volunteered to assist.”

Bayworld dispatched a marine biologist, and a vet from Cape Cross also came to help.

“The dolphin appeared to be healthy and we activated our sea rescue craft Projects Group rescuer. Using a specialised stretcher the dolphin was loaded onto our sea rescue craft and transported three kilometers off-shore and released and we are confident that the dolphin will survive,” Van Rensburg said.

He added that the NSRI would nonetheless monitor beaches over the next few days in case the dolphin beached again.

