‘Promotion’ of Eskom’s Free State general manager shocks NUM

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) Free State region today welcomed the removal or transfer of Eskom general manager in the province, Lindi Mthombeni.

The union has been pleading with the power utility for months to remove Mthombeni, saying that workers had lost trust in her and alleging that she never delivered as the general manager.

“We are shocked that she is now acting in a higher position within Eskom, while she did not help us in Free State when she was still the general manager,” Isaac Mtshotwana, NUM deputy regional secretary said in a statement.

“We hope Eskom [group chief executive] Phakamani Hadebe will monitor her fully based on our grievances.”

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe was not immediately available for comment on the position now occupied by Mthombeni or the division she was promoted to.

– African News Agency (ANA)

