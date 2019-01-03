St Stithians College achieves 562 distinctions

After the release of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric results in the early hours of Thursday, St Stithians Boys and Girls College celebrated a 100% pass rate and a total of 562 distinctions.

The school has 150 boy learners and 96 girl learners. The boy learners managed to achieve 316 distinctions while the girls received 246.

The head of the boys college, Tafara M’Kombe, received five distinctions, while deputy head boy Jason Brown received nine distinctions.

Headmaster of the St Stithians Boys College, David du Toit, said “We are very proud of what our boys have collectively achieved and I wish to congratulate our Class of 2018 on their impressive results.

“These are the end result of hard work and tremendous support from peers, teachers and family.

“This class has coped admirably with the pressures of the matric year, continuing to live out our college focus on a holistic education in which they participate broadly.

“Our young men are expected to be vulnerable, brave, future-driven and focused on societal wellness. A tall task which I can say that this class has embraced with confidence and in which they have enjoyed success.”

The head of the girls college, Rutendo Samakande, received two distinctions in isiZulu and Life Orientation, while the deputy head girl Chantelle Guise-Brown received eight distinctions.

Headmistress of the St Stithians girls colleague, Dr Sally James, said “Congratulations are in order for the Class of 2018. You are a formidable group of young women who have truly lived up to your vision of “creating unity through diversity”.

The class of 2018 achieved a 100% pass rate, with 98% of candidates being awarded Bachelor Degree passes. The girls college also celebrated two candidates who achieved summa cum laude, which is an average of 90% and above.

James said excelling in Matric was a culmination of hard work and a dedicated approach throughout one’s high school career.

“Consistency and balance is what it is all about. One has to develop a love and passion for learning and enquiry.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

