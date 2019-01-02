 
DA vows to ‘block’ Jacob Zuma’s record deal with eThekwini municipality

ANA
Former South African president Jacob Zuma dances as he addresses supporters outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court of Pietermaritzburg on July 27, 2018 following his hearing over 16 corruption charges. He is charged with 16 counts that include fraud corruption and racketeering. These charges relate to 783 payments which he allegedly received as a bribe to protect French arms company Thales from an investigation into the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal. The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zumas former financial adviser Schabir Shaik. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Phill MAGAKOE

‘The DA will fight this matter tooth and nail in the interests of all who prioritise service delivery over politics.’

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday vowed to block reported plans by the eThekwini municipality’s parks, recreation and culture department to make a record of former president Jacob Zuma singing liberation struggle songs.

“This record deal is blatant patronage where the people’s money will be used to finance the former president’s lifestyle,” DA councillor Nicole Graham said.

She said that the proposal, which was widely reported this week, had not been brought before the municipal council.

“While the history of our country holds immense value to us all, it is impossible that any rational person would believe that a corrupt and disgraced former president singing ANC struggle songs holds any benefit to the people of eThekwini.”

Parks, recreation and culture head Thembinkosi Ngcobo was quoted as saying the record would preserve a part of the country’s culture and Zuma would be the ideal artist as he was a talented singer and had a deep understanding of had an understanding of the songs.

Graham said she would write to the city manager and ask him to “put a stop to this unethical project”.

“The DA will fight this matter tooth and nail in the interests of all who prioritise service delivery over politics.”

Also read: Jacob Zuma’s recording deal with eThekwini fails to impress

– African News Agency (ANA)

