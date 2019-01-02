 
North West registers 49 New Year’s day babies

Sister Bachipile Matsemela (left), proud mother Tebogo Sepei with her newborn baby boy Leago Seipei and Sister Kgagamatso Masike. Leago was the first baby born on New Year's Day at the Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital in Rustenburg. North West recorded 49 babies. PHOTO: ANA Decia Mangave second from left holding her newborn baby and Elizabeth Letimela on bed with nurses at Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital in Rustenburg. PHOTO: ANA

The first arrival at Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital in Rustenburg was a baby boy Leago Seipei.

At least 49 babies were born in North West on New Year’s Day, the provincial department of health said. Department spokesperson Tebogo Lekgwethwane said 49 babies were born, of which 23 were boys and 26 girls.

The first arrival at Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital in Rustenburg was a baby boy Leago Seipei. He was born at 1:40am.

Second-time mother Tebogo Seipei said she had hoped her baby would be a girl as she already has a boy.

Staff at the hospital said they had a quiet New Year’s day compared to 2018. The team had delivered four babies by noon. Nurses said they had double the number of births at that time last year. All the babies were born without complications.

North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha visited Klerksdorp Hospital to welcome New Year’s babies. Four babies were born at the Klerksdorp Hospital, a boy and three girls.

– African News Agency (ANA)

