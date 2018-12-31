Ramaphosa expresses ‘sadness’ over Wupperthal fire devastation

President Cyril Ramaphosa today said he was saddened by the devastation at Wupperthal, a small town in the Western Cape, that was wrecked by fire on Sunday.

The blaze destroyed dozens of homes, the Wupperthal Moravian Mission Station, town hall, school, clinic and shopping centre in the historic village and left about 200 residents homeless.

“The nation’s thoughts go out to the people of Wupperthal who have suffered terrible personal losses alongside cultural assets that are of importance to all South Africans and especially Moravian congregations across the Western Cape.”

Ramaphosa said that local government and the department of arts and culture would work with the Wupperthal community to being relief to the area.

The president commended initiatives launched by various communities and organisations to assist residents “in the midst of devastation that has cast a pall over a traditional period of festivity and relaxation”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

