2019 will be ‘year of delivery’, says Cape Town mayor Dan Plato

Cape Town’s executive mayor, Dan Plato, said in his New Year’s message on Monday that 2019 would be a “year of delivery”.

“Staff in the City of Cape Town know what is expected of them,” said Plato in an emailed statement.

“We will need all hands on deck, and that includes city officials as well as our residents, who I am asking to work with us, so that we can meet our targets and ensure that the people of Cape Town enjoy the most effective and efficient service delivery.”

Plato wished residents a “fun and prosperous” New Year but also cautioned against drinking and driving and bringing alcohol to the city’s beaches.

“With the celebrations that are expected this evening, I would like to urge everyone to please celebrate responsibly. If you are going to be driving, please do not drink any alcohol. You will be putting your own life as well as the lives of others at risk. Rather use a taxi service or don’t drive at all.

“To the beach goers, please enjoy our beaches but understand that if you try to bring alcohol to our beaches this will be confiscated. All our beaches are alcohol-free zones,” he said. Plato also urged residents to restrict fireworks to designated zones.

Among the highlights of 2018 was the city being awarded as the events and festival capital of the world, he said. The title would ensure more visitors flocked to Cape Town’s shores, which would lead to “more job opportunities and skills development for our communities”.

-African News Agency (ANA)

