ANC stalwart Mosunkutu to be buried on January 3

Ruling African National Congress stalwart Khabisi Mosunkutu, who died on Monday aged 69, will be buried on January 3 in Johannesburg, the Gauteng provincial government said on Friday.

On Thursday President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said he had declared a special provincial funeral for Mosunkutu, a former Gauteng member of the executive council who served in various portfolios between 1999 and 2011, including community safety, public transport, roads and works and agriculture, conservation and environment.

Mosunkutu was a leader of the South African Post and Telecommunications Workers Union and, apart from the ANC, also served in the Soweto Civic Association, the United Democratic Front and the South African National Civic Organisation.

“The Gauteng provincial government has met with the Mosunkutu family and funeral arrangements have now been finalised,” the province said on Friday.

“The special provincial official funeral service will be held on 3 January 2019 at the Zoe Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto … Mosunkutu will be laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

