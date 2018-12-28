Plato accuses political parties of exploiting Clifton controversy

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato on Friday said politicians had tried to exploit the attempts by a private security company to enforce a curfew at Clifton Beach to sow racial division in the city.

Plato stopped short of naming the African National Congress but said opportunistic political organisations had ignored the fact that security guards did not single out black Africans and Coloureds when it ordered members of the public off the beach.

“It has become clear over recent days that a security organisation operating at Clifton beach had no authority to ask anyone to leave Clifton beach, that they asked people of all races to leave and did not single out any race groups.

“It has also become clear that opportunistic political organisations have ignored this fact to drive a highly divisive and politicised racial agenda. Our beaches will always be open to everyone of all races, locals and visitors alike.

“Even though some political organisations will exploit any opportunity to drive a racial wedge in our society, this is something we must never allow,” Plato said.

Also read: ‘Heads should roll’ – Patricia de Lille on Clifton Beach closure

Earlier this week, ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs expressed outrage after private security guards told him and his family and friends to leave the beach as they had instructions to close it to the public at 8pm.

Jacobs suggested that the security company acted with the tacit endorsement of what he termed “rightwing elements in the City of Cape Town administration and ratepayers”.

City of Cape Town mayoral safety and security member JP Smith, however, said that the security company “did not act with the permission or consent of the city”.

Plato insisted that Cape Town “is an inclusive city”, adding that the council would “always encourage everyone of all demographics to enjoy our public spaces”.

He said the controversy had served to better inform the public about their rights and to understand that only authorised law enforcement agencies had the right to ask anybody to leave a beach.

“Any person who feels that their rights are in any way being infringed should please immediately call the City of Cape Town’s emergency hotline by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cell phone or 107 toll-free from a landline.”

The incident comes just months ahead of national elections, in which the ANC will seek to win back power from the Democratic Alliance, whom it accuses of governing in the interest of a white elite.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.