Protests, picnics planned for Clifton over beach closure furore

Cape Town’s world famous Clifton Fourth Beach is set to be the scene of several protests and sit-ins over the coming days following the furore which erupted after beachgoers from mainly poor areas of the city were instructed to leave the beach earlier in the week.

The actions by private security company PPA sparked outrage, with many people drawing parallels between that and apartheid-era legislation and action which saw black people prohibited from frequenting beaches set aside for whites.

A statement from the Fees Must Fall Western Cape group, under the #ReclaimClifton banner, said: “We are calling on all self-respecting Blacks (Indian, Coloured and Africans) to descend at Clifton 4th Beach on Friday 28 December 2018 at 18h00 for a political protest.

“We must be clear that this is a political protest after some of our people were illegally removed by a private security company called Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA). In justifying its illegal actions, the company claimed that the patrons were not allowed to be at the beach after 20h00. This is illegal as only the City of Cape Town can enforce such by-laws, even then, such by-laws need to be fair and just taking into consideration the needs of the public at large.”

A separate group, under the famous anti-apartheid slogan #God’sbeachesforallGod’speople, are planning a picnic on the beach on Saturday evening. Among this grouping are people who were instructed to leave the beach on Sunday night.

A statement from the group said: “We are going to reclaim our city; our beaches on Saturday, December 29 at 5pm by having a sunset picnic at Fourth Beach. With our friends and families, we will wear white in defiance of attempts to keep us off God’s beaches.

“We have no intention so breaking any legitimate laws and will abide be the normal rules of public beaches will apply: no alcohol and noise disturbances. We are very committed to act within the provision of legitimate laws and call on all who attend to do the same.”

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town has denied any involvement in the incident.

On Thursday, the City of Cape issued a statement denying any involvement in the incident and accused the PPA of overstepping its mandate by forcing the closure of the beach.

The City reiterated that public amenities are available to all members of the public and that it will continue to work hard to ensure safe and good quality beaches for all the people of the city and visitors, as evidenced by the 10 Blue Flag beaches around the coastline.

The City’s executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman said: “We note the statement issued by the company in question, PPA, indicating that they were operating on the authority of the City of Cape Town. The statement is inaccurate.

“For the record:

— The City of Cape Town has no contract with PPA.

— The City has at no stage given any authority to PPA to enforce by-laws. I met with relevant Area staff this morning to confirm this.

— All City beaches are open to all members of the public. While the City is able to set times of usage at beaches, we do not impose this unless there is a specific threat to public safety.”

Bosman added that after checking with Camps Bay police, no incidents of rape were reported on Sunday, 23 December at Clifton Fourth Beach. There had been reports circulating that two teenagers had allegedly been raped on the beach that day.

“Private security companies have no mandate to enforce municipal by-laws,”he said.

“The City has acted swiftly to address the conduct of PPA staff once we became aware of it. Any person who feels that they have been threatened or intimated by PPA staff on the day in question, or at any other time, can lay a charge with the South African Police Service. Alternatively, complaints about the conduct of the company can be directed to the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority.”

Bosman added: “As in other cities around the country, and indeed the world, beaches are not immune to criminal activity. The City therefore deploys its resources equitably to ensure that all the beaches in Cape Town, regardless of whether they are in areas that were historically advantaged or disadvantaged, are kept as safe as possible.

“The City continues to roll out its comprehensive festive season operational plan that guides the deployment of law enforcement staff, lifeguards and staff from various other departments within the City to ensure that our beaches are enjoyed safely by all, within the framework of the law.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

