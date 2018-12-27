City of Cape Town denies involvement in Clifton beach closure

The City of Cape Town has denied any involvement in the furore which erupted after beachgoers from mainly poor areas of the city were instructed to leave the world famous Clifton Fourth Beach earlier in the week.

The actions by private security company PPA sparked outrage, with many people drawing parallels between that and apartheid-era legislation and action which saw black people prohibited from frequenting beaches set aside for whites.

On Thursday, the City of Cape issued a statement denying any involvement in the incident and accusing the PPA of overstepping its mandate by forcing the closure of the beach.

The City reiterated that public amenities are available to all members of the public and that it will continue to work hard to ensure safe and good quality beaches for all the people of the city and visitors, as evidenced by the 10 Blue Flag beaches around the coastline.

The City’s executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman said: “We note the statement issued by the company in question, PPA, indicating that they were operating on the authority of the City of Cape Town. The statement is inaccurate.

“For the record:

— The City of Cape Town has no contract with PPA.

— The City has at no stage given any authority to PPA to enforce by-laws. I met with relevant Area staff this morning to confirm this.

— All City beaches are open to all members of the public. While the City is able to set times of usage at beaches, we do not impose this unless there is a specific threat to public safety.”

Bosman added that after checking with Camps Bay police, no incidents of rape were reported on Sunday, 23 December at Clifton Fourth Beach.

“Private security companies have no mandate to enforce municipal by-laws,”he said.

“The City has acted swiftly to address the conduct of PPA staff once we became aware of it. Any person who feels that they have been threatened or intimated by PPA staff on the day in question, or at any other time, can lay a charge with the South African Police Service. Alternatively, complaints about the conduct of the company can be directed to the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority.”

Bosman added: “As in other cities around the country, and indeed the world, beaches are not immune to criminal activity. The City therefore deploys its resources equitably to ensure that all the beaches in Cape Town, regardless of whether they are in areas that were historically advantaged or disadvantaged, are kept as safe as possible.

“The City continues to roll out its comprehensive festive season operational plan that guides the deployment of law enforcement staff, lifeguards and staff from various other departments within the City to ensure that our beaches are enjoyed safely by all, within the framework of the law.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

