Former Gauteng transport MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu dies

Ruling African National Congress stalwart Khabisi Mosunkutu died on Monday after being ill for some time, the party said on Tuesday.

Mosunkutu, who was 69, was one of the founding members of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and a former general secretary and president of the Post and Telecommunications Workers Union, where he helped steer workers’ resistance to oppressive apartheid rule.

“It was Cde Mosunkutu’s desire to see the dawn of a new South Africa where the laws of the land would apply equally to all and where black people would not be second class citizens in their own country that propelled him to play various roles in progressive structures aligned to the liberation movement,” the ANC said in a statement.

“He was an active member of the Soweto Civic Association, the South African Civic Organisation, the United Democratic Front in Southern Transvaal, including being a member of the underground ANC and its military wing uMkhonto we Sizwe.”

The ANC said Mosunkutu would be remembered for his “firm-handedness” when dealing with taxi violence while he was member of the executive committee for transport in Gauteng province.

“It was his no-nonsense approach that saw him bringing stability into the troubled industry,” it said.- African News Agency (ANA)

