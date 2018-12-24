 
General 24.12.2018 02:27 pm

Only devil worshippers retrench on Christmas eve – NUM on Eskom

ANA
Members of NUM march to the Gold Fields offices in Carltonville during a wage strike. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Members of NUM march to the Gold Fields offices in Carltonville during a wage strike. Picture: Refilwe Modise

The retrenchments ‘are a ploy to replace managers who are deemed not to be in the faction of the Group CEO’, the NUM Highveld region says.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in Highveld Region said today that it was angered and perturbed by the announcement of retrenchments made by Eskom on the eve of the Christmas celebration.

This as Eskom chief executive Phakamani Hadebe said on Sunday that the process to rationalise its top executive structure has been completed, reducing the number of top executives from 21 to nine.

Tshilidzi Mathavha, NUM Highveld regional secretary, said the move by Eskom was well calculated and coordinated while workers were preparing to spend time with their families.

“What is lamentable is the fact that Eskom indicated that it will be advertising the same positions in the near future to fill the same positions that were occupied by the unfortunate retrenched employees. The pressing and fundamental question remains that how can Eskom announce retrenchment of certain positions and later recruit and make appointments of those positions that have been rendered redundant? The fact of the matter is that this approach confirms what we earlier called the purging of black managers at Eskom,” Mathavha said.

“The NUM strongly feel that the retrenchment has nothing to do with cost-saving measures but a ploy to replace managers who are deemed not to be in the faction of the Group CEO. We want to give a stern warning to the CEO to stop exercising political power in the utility, the CEO must focus on reducing and stopping the possibility of a load shedding in January 2019.”

Mathavha said the NUM believed that it is only devil worshippers who will announce retrenchment on the eve of Christmas.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Eskom retrenchments a good first step, say experts 24.12.2018
UPDATE: Eskom confirms plans to lay off ‘at least ten’ top executives 23.12.2018
Nersa holding up electricity generation by farmers for farmers 22.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.