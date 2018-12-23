Western Cape transport MEC offers condolences on death of Santaco chairman

Western Cape transport and public works MEC Donald Grant on Sunday extended condolences to the family of Western Cape South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) chairman, Vernon Billet.

“I was saddened to hear of the passing of one of the Western Cape minibus taxi industry’s most respected leaders, Mr Vernon Billet. Mr Billet was the chairperson of Santaco Western Cape, a position he has held from 2008 till November 2018,” Grant said in a statement on Sunday.

“On behalf of the Western Cape government, I should like to extend my sincere condolences to Mr Billet’s family and loved ones.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Mr Billet since being appointed provincial transport minister in 2014. We have worked closely over the years in an effort to improve public transport for the thousands of commuters who rely on minibus taxis for their daily commutes. Our engagements have always been robust and mutually respectful. We will miss his frankness in deliberations, and commitment to finding solutions to the many problems that plague the industry,” Grant said.

“May he always be remembered for his invaluable contribution to the minibus taxi industry. May the example he set guide other industry leaders as we continue to work towards achieving a peaceful, reliable, and efficient minibus taxi industry here in the Western Cape.

“I wish his loved ones, particularly his wife Phileda and his children, comfort during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Grant said.

– African News Agency (ANA)