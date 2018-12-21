SA’s smallest surviving micro-premature baby discharged after nine months

One of the smallest micro-premature babies to have ever survived in South Africa has been discharged from Netcare Kuils River Hospital in Cape Town, just in time to spend the festive season with her parents.

Born at 24 weeks via caesarean section, baby Hope Daniels weighed 300 grams – less than a standard can of soft drink – and had to spend more than nine months in the neonatal intensive care unit before being deemed strong enough to go home with parents Dorianne and Lesley Daniels.

In a statement released on Friday, the hospital said: “During her time at Netcare Kuils River Hospital, tenacious little Hope not only beat the odds against her surviving being born at just over half of the normal pregnancy term, but won the hearts of the doctors, management, nurses and other staff members at the hospital. Many of them turned out to bid Hope and her family a fond farewell.”

Dr Zaheera Kajee, a neonatologist who practises at the hospital and has been part of the team responsible for the girl’s care, said: “We have been most satisfied with Hope’s neurological, visual and hearing developmental progress. Now weighing 5.44kg, she is growing strong and already has such a strong personality. As she was born so prematurely, however, Hope will still require special care and feeding at home, and we will have to keep a close eye on her development and health as she grows.”

Dr Kajee said that Hope might not be the youngest but she has some claim to be considered the smallest micro-premature baby to have survived in South Africa.

“A week after her birth, Hope’s weight had, much to everyone’s concern, fallen to just 285g and this included the weight of her continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and other lines. To put this into context, Hope’s weight was then close to that one of the smallest babies to have ever survived in the world, who was reportedly born at 243,8g in Chicago in 2004, when her mother was 25 weeks pregnant,” said the hospital.

Daniels described her little girl as “my miracle baby”.

“My husband, Lesley, and I have been trying to have a baby for the past 10 years, so we have been praying hard for Hope ever since her birth. The 275 days that Hope has spent in hospital have been exceptionally hard and something of an emotional roller coaster, but we are deeply grateful to have reached a point where she is now ready to come home with us,” Dorianne said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

