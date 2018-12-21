; IN PICS: 3,500 police trainees graduate across South Africa – The Citizen
 
General 21.12.2018 11:38 am

IN PICS: 3,500 police trainees graduate across South Africa

ANA
SAPS trainee. Picture: SAPS

The annual parades are taking place in Pretoria in Gauteng, Bisho in the Eastern Cape, and the Western Cape. 

More than 3,500 police officers from across South Africa who have completed the Basic Police Development Learning Programme are graduating in three provinces on Friday.

The programme is in line with the “Back2Basics” approach adopted by the South African Police Service, said spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

“The training programme was put in place to ensure that SAPS members are equipped with necessary tools to police in a democratic dispensation and in varying circumstances,” he said.

The annual parades are taking place in Pretoria in Gauteng province, Bisho in the Eastern Cape, and the Western Cape.

Trainees from Gauteng, Limpopo, North West, Mpumalanga, and Kwa-Zulu Natal are graduating in Pretoria, while those from Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, and Free State are at the Bisho parade. Western Cape is parading officers from the province.

Police Minister Bheki Cele will address the graduates after they are sworn in by a judge.

