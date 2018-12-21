IN PICS: 3,500 police trainees graduate across South Africa

More than 3,500 police officers from across South Africa who have completed the Basic Police Development Learning Programme are graduating in three provinces on Friday.

The programme is in line with the “Back2Basics” approach adopted by the South African Police Service, said spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

“The training programme was put in place to ensure that SAPS members are equipped with necessary tools to police in a democratic dispensation and in varying circumstances,” he said.

The annual parades are taking place in Pretoria in Gauteng province, Bisho in the Eastern Cape, and the Western Cape.

Trainees from Gauteng, Limpopo, North West, Mpumalanga, and Kwa-Zulu Natal are graduating in Pretoria, while those from Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, and Free State are at the Bisho parade. Western Cape is parading officers from the province.

sapsHQ The #PoliceTrainees are soon to be deployed, therefore supplementing the capacity of the SAPS for a #SaferFestiveSeason and beyond. NP pic.twitter.com/IKFM2rq3U3 — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 21, 2018

Police Minister Bheki Cele will address the graduates after they are sworn in by a judge.

