Shoprite Checkers, Computicket referred to Competition Tribunal for prosecution

The Competition Commission today said it has recommended event ticket distributors Computicket and Shoprite Checkers be fined 10 percent of their annual turnover.

In a statement, the commission said it had referred the two companies to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution.

“The two companies have been charged with signing and enforcing exclusive agreements in contravention of the Competition Act. These agreements, with anti-competitive features, were concluded by Computicket with inventory providers in the entertainment industry from 2013 to date,” the statement said.

“In these agreements, Computicket has the ability to price discriminate between its large and small inventory provider customers.”

Shoprite Checkers acquired Computicket from Naspers in 2005.

– African News Agency (ANA)

