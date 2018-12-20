Striking City to City bus drivers to resume work

The drivers of City to City buses will resume work today following a strike by long distance bus drivers that left hundreds of travellers stranded at the Johannesburg and Pretoria bus stations.

Spokesperson for Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) subsidiary Autopax, the company that owns City to City buses, Nozipho Japhta, said operations were back to normal, adding that they would refund travellers who bought bus tickets.

“The strike is over and the drivers will resume working later,” said Japhta.

Prasa spokesperson Sipho Sithole apologised to affected passengers and confirmed that bus drivers were on strike due to an unforeseen salary deduction on their Sunday overtime rates.

The drivers have been on strike since Wednesday night because they were not paid for working on Sundays.

The drivers alleged management was refusing to pay them before Christmas.

– African News Agency (ANA)

