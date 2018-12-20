; Pikitup releases festive season waste collection schedule – The Citizen
 
General 20.12.2018 12:50 pm

Pikitup releases festive season waste collection schedule

CNS reporter
File image

File image

Normal refuse collection will take place on all public holidays except on Christmas Day.

Pikitup has released its refuse collection schedule for the festive season, reports Fourways Review.

In a statement, the waste management entity advised Johannesburg residents whose refuse collection falls on Christmas Day not to take out their refuse bins on this day. Rather, take out refuse bins on 1 January next year for collection. Normal refuse collection will take place on all public holidays except on Christmas Day.

ALSO READ: Pikitup contracts under investigation

Pikitup is appealing to residents to refrain from giving its employees Christmas gifts as its employees are barred from asking for gifts from residents.

This as a result from during the 2017 festive season, when bogus Pikitup employees received gifts and were then arrested on charges of fraud and misrepresentation.

