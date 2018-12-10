SA women need education to become economically free – activist

The Gauteng provincial government on Monday launched its second victim empowerment centre in Evaton in Sedibeng to mark the closing day of the 16 days of activism campaign against women and children abuse.

One of the women and speakers at the event, Amanda Lusaseni, said: “For me, I think that for women, not a lot is being done when it comes to women empowerment. Many women as we speak right now are suffering.”

Lusaseni said that it was not too late for women to get help and that this could only be done if people stood together to create a better future.

“The most important thing South Africans can do is to start with the youth and make education the biggest starting point.”

She said education was important because women needed it to be and become economically free.

“The government builds these shelters but women go back and once again become dependent on the man so education is important.”

