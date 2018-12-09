Thousands take part in Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run in Pretoria

Thousands of toddlers, teenagers, parents, and pensioners from all walks of life descended on the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday for the fifth annual Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run (MRWR).

The event was a fantastic celebration of the legacy and contribution of South Africa’s first democratic president, the Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF), which hosted the event along with the Gauteng government, said in a statement.

The fifth edition of the event also paid tribute to struggle stalwart and activist Albertina Sisulu, as well as Margaret Gaso, who helped spearhead the historic women’s march to the Union Buildings in 1956.

Participants included Sport and Recreation Minister Tokozile Xasa, Gauteng premier David Makhura, City of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, and Gauteng sport, arts, culture, and recreation MEC Faith Mazibuko.

Among the sports stars who participated were South Africa’s road running star Stephen Mokoka, former Comrades Marathon winners Ludwick Mamabolo and Charne Bosman, US Open wheelchair tennis semi-finalist Kgothatso Montjane, and football legends such as Shaun Bartlett, Kalusha Bwalya, and Jabulani Mendu, the NMF said.

This year’s event saw the popular introduction of a 21km run in addition to the usual 10km run and 5km walk. The 10km and 21km events began and ended at the Union Buildings and the 5km walk began at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison and ended at the Union Buildings.

“We made a commitment that we will grow this event and this year we saw 30,000 people participating. Every year, we have decided that the last big event of significant proportion in the Gauteng province before Christmas will be for us to come together to remember the last walk of Nelson Mandela’s life, when he was lying in state at the Union Buildings before being given his final farewell,” Makhura said.

“As we walk through the streets of Tshwane, we are recommitting to live together as equals, in dignity, and to strive to eradicate poverty. By participating in this event, we are also committing to building a non-racial, non-sexist country, and we want Nelson Mandela to know where he is right now in heaven that we are committed to building a country that is consistent with the vision that he had for us, and we will continue to do so with this event every year,” Makhura said.

NMF board member Tokyo Sexwale was delighted with the crowd attendance.

“The statue [of Mandela at the Union Buildings] says it all. He can never die, Nelson Mandela. We have a living icon in all of us and those who don’t know that will never know just what strength South Africa has. Look at the multitudes, people have turned out in great numbers today. As the Nelson Mandela Foundation, we are very happy,” said Sexwale.

Xasa said, “It’s an exciting day for all South Africans, an event bringing together Africans of all walks of life young and old. It was symbolic of the way Nelson Mandela lived his life, uniting people of all kinds. This event gives us a moment where we all can emulate that giant, that icon.

“The venue too is amazing, tracing all his steps, from the hardships he endured, to the place where our democracy was sealed when he was sworn in as president.”

Msimanga hailed the day as a fantastic tribute to the “greatest statesman that has ever lived”.

“This event brought together people of all persuasions. It was electric, people came in their numbers, young and old, to say we are about one South Africa. This is what Nelson Mandela is now looking down from heaven and saying he wanted to build in South Africa. People came together today not only to remember him, but to say they want to live his legacy,” said Msimanga.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.