State-subsidised housing recipients to spend Christmas in new homes

The first 181 beneficiaries of the Delft Breaking New Ground (BNG) housing project are looking forward to celebrating the festive season with their families in their new state-subsidised houses in Delft in Cape Town, the city said on Sunday.

These houses formed part of the current phased roll-out of housing, which would total 2 112 housing opportunities when construction was completed. Over the coming months, more beneficiaries could expect to move into their new homes as the construction of the Delft housing project progressed, mayoral committee member for the transport and urban development authority Felicity Purchase said.

Purchase visited some of the first-time property owners at their new homes to congratulate them. Mother of four, Eileen Juries, who had lived in Elsies River, said, “I can cry because I am so happy. I went from place to place, from hokkie to hokkie, but when I came here today I said to myself ‘This is going to stop now’. Today I found my home. Today I am the happiest person and my family are the happiest people,” she said.

Overall, the greater Delft housing project consists of 2 400 state-subsided BNG housing opportunities. The Roosendal project, which formed part of the first phase of development, was completed in 2016 and provided 288 beneficiaries with housing opportunities.

‘The festive season is a time for families so I am very pleased to see that 181 beneficiaries will be able to spend the holiday period with their loved ones in their new homes. The visit was particularly heart-warming as the beneficiaries shared stories about their lives and how much they appreciated their new homes,” Purchase said.

“I was reminded that these houses provide our beneficiaries with more than just a roof over their heads. These homes provide our beneficiaries with the assurance that they own the houses and the land on which they are situated. This is a milestone in the lives of some of our most vulnerable residents who have never owned property before.

“I wish our new property owners a happy and safe festive season. I want to remind them that they are responsible for their homes and I want to encourage them to make good decisions pertaining to their properties and this includes securing this valuable asset for their loved ones in future. These houses are their assets and can be included in their wills.

“Going forward, I know our housing department is making every effort to ensure that this project remains on track so that more beneficiaries can move into their new homes,” Purchase said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.