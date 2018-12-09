Gauteng water cuts blamed on electrical problems

Gauteng residents have been advised of water supply interruptions this weekend due to electrical problems at a Rand Water pumping station.

“We are experiencing electrical problems at our Palmiet Pumping Station, and that system is now at a critically low level. Our Klipriviersberg Reservoir is at below 20 percent,” Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale said on Sunday.

“Under these circumstances, we have to intensify restrictions on the network in order to assist in alleviating pressure on the reduced capacity,” he said.

The affected areas included the City of Johannesburg, City of Tshwane and the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality.

“We, along with our municipal customers, will keep consumers informed of the developments on this matter,” said Mohale.

– African News Agency (ANA)

