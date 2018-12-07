Deputy Military Ombud sworn in as Matanzima plans exit

South Africa’s Deputy Military Ombud, Advocate Simphiwe Damane–Mkosana was sworn in today at a prestigious ceremony in Pretoria.

Damane-Mkosana was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the post in November.

At the time of her appointment she was a legal advisor to the Secretary for Defence.

“She is a qualified attorney with a B-Juris obtained at the University of Limpopo, LLB [attained] at Walter Sisulu University, a Diploma in Criminal Justice & Forensic Auditing as well as corporate governance from the University of Johannesburg, amongst other qualifications. She also has a qualification in arbitration from AFSA [Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa],” South Africa’s first Military Ombud, retired Lieutenant-General Themba Matanzima, addressed guests at Log Support Formation, Tek Base in Centurion.

“Having worked in various senior management positions in the public sector she has extensive knowledge and experience both in the legal profession and public administration.”

Judge President of the Mpumalanga division of the High Court, Francis Legodi presided over the event.

“Thank you Judge Legodi for your continuous support. We feel honoured that once again you took time from your hectic schedule to come and be with us. Now it’s time to turn the page and write a new story and we can only do so if we re-affirm our vision as an Office [of the Military Ombud] which is to be “A world leading independent and impartial Military Ombud Institution’,” said Matanzima.

The Military Ombud wished his deputy well, saying she comes in at a time when he is preparing his exit.

“No doubt, you are going to be busy in this office as I am preparing for my exit next year May 2019. My chapter has been written during my term in office and will be archived in the historic records under the headline “The First Military Ombud in South Africa”, so I say dare to dream and even reach more greater heights,” said Matanzima.

“I have no doubt that the foundation I have laid since the inception of this office in 2012 will keep your feet firmly on the ground.”

Matanzima said he hopes Damane–Mkosana “will not detour from the core business of this office” but instead strengthen the office.

“We have assembled a strong team of hard workers who will assist you to fulfil your given mandate and I am confident that with your appointment they will deliver exceptional results. You possess all the prerequisites to lead this office in your new appointment,” said Matanzima.

– African News Agency (ANA)

