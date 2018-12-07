 
SABC apologises for non-broadcast of PSL matches on radio stations

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) staff members belonging to the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) picket outside the SABC in Auckland Park, 2 November 2017. The workers are demanding a wage increase. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

At this stage, PSL matches will only be broadcast on television channel SABC 1, the public broadcaster said in a statement.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) today announced that it would not broadcast any of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches on its radio stations.

“The SABC would like to apologise to the millions of football loving fans, as the SABC will not be broadcasting PSL matches on SABC radio platforms. At this stage, PSL matches will only be broadcast on television channel SABC 1,” the public broadcaster said in a statement.

“The SABC will continue engaging with the PSL in order to find an amicable solution to bringing PSL matches on SABC radio.”

